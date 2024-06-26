NEET-UG Row: NTA in the eye of a storm

NEW DELHI: Amid the NEET-UG exam debacle, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is in the hot seat. This so-called independent body, which handles top exams like JEE, NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CMAT, is actually a society under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. It runs 15 fiercely competitive entrance exams for higher education admissions.

Set up in 2017 and registered as a society on May 15, 2018, after the Cabinet’s approval on November 10, 2017, the NTA boasts of being an “independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization.” But how private is this body really?

The idea behind setting up NTA was to overcome shortcomings in state-level exam-conducting bodies and to streamline the examination system.

Though the NTA is an autonomous body under the Education Ministry, it does not report its everyday functions to the ministry. However, the central government decides who will head the body and provides funds.

The NTA is overall in charge of preparing the examination papers, distributing them, and marking them.