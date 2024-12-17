Justice delayed is justice denied: Rahul Gandhi criticises BJP over Hathras rape victim's family treatment

NEW DELHI: Asserting that “justice delayed is justice denied,” Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for failing to fulfil the promises made to the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim.

Gandhi shared a video of his recent meeting with the victim’s family in Hathras.

“Justice delayed is justice denied! But something else is happening in Hathras where the accused are roaming free and the victim's family is held hostage,” the former Congress chief said in his YouTube post alongside the video.

On 14 September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Two weeks later, on 28 September 2020, she passed away in a hospital in New Delhi.

“At 2.30 am the same night, without the consent of the woman’s family, the Uttar Pradesh police forcefully cremated her body. After a long phase of destroying evidence and misleading the judiciary, today, four years later, the accused are roaming free in the same village and the victim’s family is held hostage, still waiting for justice,” Gandhi alleged.

He added that the promises made to the victim’s family by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh have not been fulfilled.

“Neither have they been given a government job nor has the promise of shifting them to another place been fulfilled,” Gandhi said.

“In this labyrinth of casteism and power, it has become impossible for Dalits to even hope for justice,” he added.