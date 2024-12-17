'One Nation, One Election' bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Opposition demands withdrawal

This paves the way for the BJP's push for sweeping electoral reform—a core pledge since it came to power in 2014.

However, the proposed legislation received vociferous backlash from Opposition parties, who called for its immediate withdrawal, terming it anti-democratic and a violation of the Constitution's basic structure.

The legislation received backing from NDA allies, with TDP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena offering support, while fence-sitters like the BJD said it will decide its stance after examining the details of the two bills.

Objecting to the proposed legislation, Congress MP Manish Tewari called the ONOE bills an assault on the basic structure doctrine of the constitution. He urged the Union government to withdraw the bills, asserting that the introduction and consideration of ONOE were beyond the legislative competence of the House.

"Beyond the seventh schedule of the Constitution is the basic structured doctrine and that basic structure doctrine spells out that there are certain features of the Indian Constitution which are beyond the amending power of this House also... Therefore the bills which have been moved by the Minister of Law and Justice absolutely assault the basic structure of the Constitution and are beyond the legislative competence of this House and therefore they need to be opposed and the introduction of those bills have to be stopped," Tewari said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also opposed the bills, terming them an attempt by the BJP to "bring in dictatorship" in the country.

"I am standing to oppose the 129th Amendment Act of the Constitution, I am not able to understand just 2 days ago, no stone was left unturned in the glorious tradition of saving the Constitution. Within 2 days, the Constitution Amendment Bill has been brought to an end the basic spirit and the basic structure of the Constitution," Yadav.