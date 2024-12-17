BJD yet to decide stand on 'One Nation, One Election' bill, all MPs with Naveen Patnaik: Sasmit Patra

"The BJD does not have a presence in Lok Sabha. When the Bills come to the Rajya Sabha, the party will take a decision," he said.

"BJD President Naveen Patnaik is seized of the matter, after a bill copy is released we will examine it, and a decision will be taken by the party."

About alleged defections in the party, Patra said, "There are seven BJD (Rajya Sabha) MPs who have been constantly targeted in social media. The concern is they are constantly saying we are defecting."

Therefore we wanted all seven MPs to come together in a press meeting and strongly say that we are with Naveen Patnaik ji and Biju Janata Dal.

No one is leaving," Patra said while terming the defection claims "completely false, fabricated and concocted".