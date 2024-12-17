People in Madhya Pradesh lost 130 per cent more money due to digital arrest in 2024 compared to 2023

BHOPAL: Money lost due to digital arrest -- the rising phenomenon of cyber fraudsters posing as enforcement agencies’ sleuths to extort money from targets -- has increased by more than 130 per cent within a year in Madhya Pradesh.

The alarming statistics were shared by the state government on the second day of the ongoing winter session of the Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Responding to Congress MLA Pratap Grewal’s question about the cases of digital arrest and online fraud in the state during the years 2023 and 2024, the CM and home minister Dr Mohan Yadav, in the written reply submitted that a total 26 cases of digital arrest were reported in the state in 2024 in which the cyber fraudsters extorted more than Rs 12.60 crore, which was 130 per cent more than a single case in entire 2023 which saw the lone complaint lose Rs 96,968 in Bhopal.

While just one case was reported (in Bhopal) during 2023, no arrests were made in that case in 2023. In 2024, as many as 26 cases (registered under the IT Act) of digital arrest have so far been reported during 2024, which involved more than Rs 12.60 crore extortion from the victims in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Vidisha.