Students stir over paper leak, Bihar exam put off

PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday cancelled the 70th combined preliminary examination conducted by the commission at Bapu Bhawan examination centre in the state capital on December 13.

BPSC chairman Ravi Manubhai Parmar said the decision was taken after discussions with the commission officials. Around 1,2000 students appeared at the examination at Bapu Bhawan examination centre. “These students will be given another opportunity to appear at the examination. The date of a fresh examination will be announced later,” he told the media.

The chairman said the issue would be discussed after December 18-19. However, he clarified that the examination centres’ results will be published on the same date. He said that 25 individuals had been identified who had created a scene inside the examination hall and snatched the question papers. “We are about to review the report we received from the team that visited the examination centre,” he added.

Two teams have been formed to investigate the examinees’ allegations that question papers were distributed late. “The decision to conduct a fresh examination has been taken in the interest of bonafide candidates, who could not write their papers due to protest,” he said.

Exam fiasco

The BPSC conducted the examination at 912 centres across the state. Barring the Bapu Bhawan centre, it was held peacefully at all other locations. A video captured students snatching and tearing question papers and OMR sheets from their peers, alleging question paper leak. Some were seen rushing into a room where exam officials were addressing others who were frustrated by a delay of 40-45 minutes in the start time.