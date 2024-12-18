Congress demands resignation of Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha which it claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

The opposition party also demanded that Shah should apologise publicly and in Parliament for his remarks.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament premises, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for 'insulting' Ambedkar; he should apologise to the nation."

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said his party demands Shah's apology for the remarks.

"In Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah Ji said that taking the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar Ji has become a fashion. This is a direct insult to the Dalits of the country and Babasaheb," he said.