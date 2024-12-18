'Display of BJP's casteist, anti-Dalit mindset': Mamata attacks Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks

The CM reiterated that Ambedkar, the father of the Constitution, deserved to be respected.

"Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the Father of the Constitution, this outrageous remark is not only an outright attack on him but all members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, which symbolised India's unity in diversity with members from all castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions," Banerjee said.

Sharing her post, the TMC claimed that Shah's remark wasn't a slip of the tongue but was deliberate.

"At a time when the Parliament is observing 75 years of the Indian Constitution, HM @AmitShah showed the audacity of insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar in his Rajya Sabha speech," the TMC posted on X.

"Make no mistake, it wasn't a slip of tongue; it was a deliberate, vile attack rooted in @BJP4India's deep-seated contempt for the Dalit community. This is the true face of a Party that thrives on CASTE SUPREMACY, SOCIAL DIVISION, and HATRED," it alleged.

The TMC demanded an unconditional apology from Shah on the floor of Parliament.

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the Upper House.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'.

If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

Shah was addressing the Rajya Sabha at the conclusion of a two-day debate on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India".