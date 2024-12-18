Congress' lies cannot hide its insults to Ambedkar, our reverence for him absolute: PM Modi

In a searing attack on the Congress, Modi said if the party and its "rotten ecosystem" think their "malicious lies" can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insults towards Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken.

He said people of India have seen time and again how one party, led by one dynasty, a reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate Ambedkar's legacy and humiliate the SC/ST communities.

The list of the Congress' sins towards Ambedkar includes getting him defeated in elections not once but twice, first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue, denying him a Bharat Ratna, and not allowing his portrait a place of pride in Parliament's Central Hall, the prime minister said.

He said, "The Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities."