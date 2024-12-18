Farmers begin three-hour rail roko protest in Punjab as 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed

CHANDIGARH: Farmers blocked train routes at several places in Punjab on Wednesday as part of their three-hour 'Rail Roko' protest to press the Centre into accepting their various demands, including a legally binding minimum support price for crops.

The call for the 'rail roko' has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers have been squatting on rail tracks at many places from 12 noon and will continue to be there till 3 pm.