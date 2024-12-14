As farmers resume Delhi march, Haryana cops use tear gas, water cannon against them at Shambhu border

CHANDIGARH: Haryana security personnel fired teargas shells and used a water cannon to disperse a group of protesting farmers from heading towards Delhi at the Shambhu border point on Saturday.

A few farmers who were injured have been taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances stationed at the protest site, officials said.

The action came after a 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers, who resumed their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon on Saturday from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border, reached the barricades put up by the Haryana security personnel.

The farmers are pressing the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

Earlier, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and Ambala Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria engaged in talks with some protesting farmers for over half an hour, trying to convince them to get permission from Delhi for going towards the national capital.

However, the farmers were adamant on going to Delhi and urged the security personnel to proceed.

Soon after walking for a few metres, the group was stopped at the barricading by Haryana security personnel, including paramilitary forces.