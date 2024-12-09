Farmer leader Pandher says no protest march to Delhi on Tuesday, slams Centre's 'double speak'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said no 'jatha' (group) of farmers will resume foot march to Delhi on Tuesday, and accused the Centre of being confused on how the protesters should proceed to the national capital.

Pandher said they will decide their next course of action in a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Tuesday. "No 'jatha' will be going tomorrow," Pandher said.

Agitating farmers suspended their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday after some of them sustained injuries in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel who thwarted yet another attempt by the protesters to cross the Punjab-Haryana border.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points separately on Monday, Pandher claimed that the BJP-led Centre was "confused" after farmers decided to march on foot to the national capital.

"Now Central minister Manohal Lal Khattar is saying farmers should come by other vehicles. When Khattar was the chief minister of Haryana, he used to say that farmers should come on foot. Earlier, the entire BJP was objecting to farmers going by tractor trolleys to Delhi. The government is confused on what to say and what not to say. This is lowering the credibility of the government among people," Pandher said at Shambhu.

In Karnal on Monday, Union minister Khattar, when asked about the farmers' protest, said, "Nobody is stopping them from going to Delhi but there is a way. There is no gain in doing such a kind of protest."

When asked farmers have said that they were going on foot, the former Haryana CM took a swipe at them, saying there are so many vehicles and they can go using those.

At Khanauri, Pandher slammed Khattar for his statement.