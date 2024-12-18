Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over trade deficit touching all-time high

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Modi government, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said prioritising crony businesses over play-fair ones leads to weakened manufacturing sector, depreciating currency, record high trade deficits, high interest rates, falling consumption and soaring inflation.

Tagging a media report which said that trade deficit and imports are at an all-time high, Gandhi hit out at the government.

"What happens when a government prioritises crony businesses over play-fair businesses?" Gandhi said.