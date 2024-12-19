Complaint vs complaint: BJP, Congress turn to police as Parliament 'assault' row escalates

A confrontation between the BJP and Congress escalated on Thursday as both parties filed police complaints accusing each other of assault and misconduct following an alleged scuffle outside Parliament.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, leading a delegation of BJP MPs, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of assault and incitement.

Speaking outside the Parliament Street Police Station, Thakur said, “We have filed a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351 of the BNS. Section 109 pertains to an attempt to murder, while Section 117 involves voluntarily causing grievous hurt.”

The BJP has alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed 69-year-old BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi during a protest by NDA MPs near Makar Dwar.

The BJP claims that Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained head injuries during the incident. Both MPs were admitted to the ICU at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.