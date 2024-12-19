Farmers urge Punjab Government to reject Centre's agricultural marketing policy

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government has been categorically urged by farmer unions in the state to reject the draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, describing it as detrimental to Punjab’s farm-based economy.

They alleged that the draft is an attempt to reintroduce contentious provisions from the repealed farm laws, which triggered the 13-month-long farmer agitation at the borders of Delhi in 2020-21.

During a three-hour meeting between representatives from 15 farmer unions and Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, farmers raised concerns about the policy.

They argued it promotes privatisation in food procurement, potentially leading to monopolistic practices in agriculture. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), the largest farmer union in Punjab, criticised the policy, calling it “a covert attempt to reintroduce the contentious provisions of the three farm laws”.

Other farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, and Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, echoed similar concerns, urging the state government to carefully examine the policy before responding to the Centre. They emphasised that the interests of Punjab’s farmers must be safeguarded.

Khudian assured farmer unions that an all-party meeting would be convened to discuss the policy before Punjab submits its response to the Central Government. “The state government is concerned as this policy could have serious implications for the state and its farmers. We want to analyse and consult on every aspect of the draft policy shared by the Centre,” he said.

Khudian also mentioned that agriculture experts and other stakeholders would be consulted to ensure no aspect of the draft is overlooked. He appealed to farmers to submit their suggestions and comments to the Agriculture Department.