Farmer leader Pandher urges SKM to unite with farmers protesting at Punjab-Haryana border

Recently the senior leaders of SKM had met the agitating farmers of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal of SKM (non-political), who has been on a fast-unto-death agitation since November 26, at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers' unions under the SKM spearheaded the Delhi farmers’ protest in 2020-21 but later the SKM was divided due to differences among them. The SKM is not part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest which is led by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political).

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo march' and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by Haryana Police.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made two attempts to go to Delhi on foot on December 6 and December 8. They were not allowed to proceed by Haryana Police.

Recently BKU leader and senior SKM leader Rakesh Tikait called for unity of farmers for a "joint fight" to press the Centre to accept their demands.