SC's directive spurs action as farmer leader Dallewal continues fast unto death

CHANDIGARH: As directed by the Supreme Court two days ago, representatives from the Union and Punjab governments met fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border, located between Punjab and Haryana.

Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Mayank Mishra and Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the 70-year-old leader, whose fast unto death entered its 20th day. They enquired about his health and listened to his demands.

The Supreme Court had earlier instructed that Dallewal be provided with immediate medical assistance and urged him to end his indefinite fast, emphasising that his life was valuable.

After the meeting, DGP Gaurav Yadav stated:

"We came here to enquire about the health of Dallewal. I, along with the Union government official Mayank Mishra, who was specially sent here, met him. We have heard his demands and have appealed to Dallewal. The way he is leading this peaceful agitation has been appreciated everywhere, and the government has taken cognisance of it. As per the Supreme Court’s orders, Dallewal must be convinced, and emergent medical aid must be provided to him."

Yadav further added:

"The Punjab Chief Minister has specially sent a message, and our efforts are directed at holding talks to address the demands and resolve the issue. We have appealed to the farmers that Dallewal’s life is precious. Medical facilities have been provided here, and we are working towards a resolution in coordination with the farmers. The Supreme Court has given us a clear mandate."

He highlighted that the apex court recognised Dallewal as a senior citizen, a prominent farmer leader, and someone with health issues, underscoring the necessity for urgent medical assistance.

"The Punjab government’s stand has been clear: it considers the farmers’ demands genuine and has supported them. We have tried to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to him. It is the Punjab government’s effort to facilitate the resolution of farmers’ demands," Yadav said.

Medical teams and a special ambulance equipped with life-saving equipment have been stationed at the protest site, Yadav told the farmers, urging them to persuade Dallewal to seek medical attention. He also confirmed that Dallewal’s vital symptoms were being constantly monitored.