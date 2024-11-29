Farmer leader Dallewal discharged from hospital, allege CM Mann hand-in-glove with centre to derail agitation

CHANDIGARH: After being discharged from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana late Friday evening, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was colluding with the Union Government to derail their agitation and that he would continue his hunger strike.

Coming out of the hospital, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed that he was not admitted to the hospital but was detained there. He accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of playing a shrewd role in connivance with the Union Government, detaining him in the hospital with the aim of undermining the farmers' agitation.

"Since I had announced that I would start an indefinite fast for the sake of farmers, I did not eat anything, even in the hospital. Police officials and others lobbying on the government's behalf tried to convince me to break my fast, but I did not. I am now going to Khanauri and will continue my fast there," Dallewal said.