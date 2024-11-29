Farmer leader Dallewal discharged from hospital, allege CM Mann hand-in-glove with centre to derail agitation

CHANDIGARH: After being discharged from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana late Friday evening, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was colluding with the Union Government to derail their agitation and that he would continue his hunger strike.
Coming out of the hospital, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed that he was not admitted to the hospital but was detained there. He accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of playing a shrewd role in connivance with the Union Government, detaining him in the hospital with the aim of undermining the farmers' agitation.
"Since I had announced that I would start an indefinite fast for the sake of farmers, I did not eat anything, even in the hospital. Police officials and others lobbying on the government's behalf tried to convince me to break my fast, but I did not. I am now going to Khanauri and will continue my fast there," Dallewal said.
He also claimed that the health bulletin released by the hospital authorities was completely fake. "The day I was taken to the hospital, I did not undergo any medical tests. I even refused to have my blood pressure measured or blood samples taken. I am quite hale and hearty. They kept me in the ward, and my mobile phone was taken away so that I could not contact anyone," he said.
After being discharged from DMCH, Dallewal was taken to the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border), where farmers have been protesting for months. Several farm leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher, coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), were present at the hospital to receive him.
Pandher said the discharge followed a two-hour meeting with police and administrative officials at Khanauri. "Authorities agreed to discharge him after discussions," he said.
A senior police officer stated, "The doctors checked all his health parameters and declared him fit for discharge. With the doctors' approval, we decided to let him go."
Farmer unions have now threatened to gherao Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur on December 1.
It may be recalled that earlier this month, farmer leaders threatened that they would resume their "Delhi Chalo" protest march towards Delhi from December 6 to press the Centre to accept their various demands. However, they clarified that the farmers would undertake a foot-march in batches, not travel in tractors.