FIR against SP's Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq for power theft

SAMBHAL: The Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Zia-ur Rehman Barq was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday for alleged theft of electricity at his residence in the Deepa Sarai neighbourhood here.

The parliamentarian was booked under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, (theft of power or unauthorised use of electricity).

"On checking the meter of the consumer received from the electrical testing laboratory, it is clear that electricity theft has been done by bypassing the meter and using electricity illegally," stated the FIR lodged on a complaint by a power department official.

The department inspected the Sambhal MP's residence on Thursday morning amid heavy security.