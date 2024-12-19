Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans protests at Parliament gates

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to B R Ambedkar
INDIA Bloc MPs take part in a protest march demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister over his remarks on Ambedkar, at Parliament complex.
INDIA Bloc MPs take part in a protest march demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister over his remarks on Ambedkar, at Parliament complex.Photo | PTI
NEW DELHI: After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources said.

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to B R Ambedkar which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

