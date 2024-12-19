Mumbai ferry tragedy: Never witnessed such horrific incident, say first responders

MUMBAI: The drivers of some boats who rushed to help the ferry tragedy victims off the Mumbai coast were aghast to see chaos at the site with people screaming for help and said they never witnessed such a horrific incident in their lives.

Thirteen persons died and 99 were rescued after a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai at around 4 pm on Wednesday, the Navy said.

The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.