Security forces bust camps of two banned militant organisations in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces busted camps of two banned militant organisations while conducting search operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Thursday.

A hideout of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) at Makou Pourabi in Imphal East district was busted on Wednesday during which one air gun, one mobile handset and one bulletproof helmet were seized, they said.

Another training camp of the proscribed PREPAK also at Makou Pourabi was destroyed on Wednesday during which one INSAS LMG magazine, bayonet, five wooden dummy guns, two walkie-talkie sets, and cartridges were seized.