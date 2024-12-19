Shiv Sena (UBT) upset at not being included in Parliamentary panel on 'ONOE' bills

NEW DELHI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) is learnt to have expressed its unhappiness to the Speaker's office and the parliament affairs ministry over none of its members being included in the list of 21 Lok Sabha MPs, who are expected to be part of the parliamentary panel that will scrutinise the bills on simultaneous elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, has nine MPs in the Lower House.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said parties with two, seven and eight members have been included in the proposed joint committee of Parliament on the two "One Nation One Election" bill but not his.

"We have conveyed our unhappiness over the matter to the Speaker and the parliamentary affairs minister," he said and expressed hope that one of the party MPs may be included when a motion to this effect is tabled in the House, likely on Friday, the last scheduled day of the ongoing winter session.