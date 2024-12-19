Some retired HC judges drawing ‘pitiable’ pension of Rs 10-15K per month: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was “pitiable” that some retired high court judges were getting pensions ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

“It is pitiable,” the two-judge bench comprising BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said.

The bench passed these remarks after hearing a petition filed by a retired high court judge, who said he was receiving a pension of only Rs 15,000.

“You cannot have a legal approach in every matter. Sometimes, you need to have a humane approach,” the apex court bench observed, visibly surprised.

The bench fixed the matter for further hearing to January 8, 2025.

The petitioner, who was elevated as a judge of the Allahabad High Court after serving as a judicial officer in the district court for 13 years, claimed that the authorities had refused to consider his judicial service while computing the pension.