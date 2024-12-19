Some retired HC judges drawing ‘pitiable’ pension of Rs 10-15K per month: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was “pitiable” that some retired high court judges were getting pensions ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.
“It is pitiable,” the two-judge bench comprising BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said.
The bench passed these remarks after hearing a petition filed by a retired high court judge, who said he was receiving a pension of only Rs 15,000.
“You cannot have a legal approach in every matter. Sometimes, you need to have a humane approach,” the apex court bench observed, visibly surprised.
The bench fixed the matter for further hearing to January 8, 2025.
The petitioner, who was elevated as a judge of the Allahabad High Court after serving as a judicial officer in the district court for 13 years, claimed that the authorities had refused to consider his judicial service while computing the pension.
Hearing his submissions, the apex court said that if there are retired high court judges who are getting Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000 as pension, it is shocking. “How can that be?” it remarked.
