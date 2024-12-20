Army to add long-distance offensive capability, MoD inks Rs 7,629 crore Self-Propelled Artillery Guns contract

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday to procure 155 mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns for the Indian Army, aiming to enhance long-distance offensive capabilities.

The total cost of the procurement, under the Buy (Indian) category, is Rs 7,628.70 crore.

It is part of the Indian Army's Artillery modernisation plan which will lead to the 'mediumisation' of the Arm. The new contract is part of future plans of the Army to induct 100 more K9 Vajra-T guns.

The MoD said, "The procurement of K9 Vajra-T will catalyse the artillery modernisation and enhance the overall operational readiness of the Indian Army. This versatile artillery gun, with its cross-country mobility, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the firepower of the Indian Army, enabling deeper strike with precision and its lethal firepower will bolster the capability of artillery in all terrains."

The gun being equipped with cutting-edge technology is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy and higher rate of fire and will be able to operate in sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude areas to its full potential, said MoD.