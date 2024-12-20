Army to add long-distance offensive capability, MoD inks Rs 7,629 crore Self-Propelled Artillery Guns contract

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday to procure 155 mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns for the Indian Army, aiming to enhance long-distance offensive capabilities.
The total cost of the procurement, under the Buy (Indian) category, is Rs 7,628.70 crore.
It is part of the Indian Army's Artillery modernisation plan which will lead to the 'mediumisation' of the Arm. The new contract is part of future plans of the Army to induct 100 more K9 Vajra-T guns.
The MoD said, "The procurement of K9 Vajra-T will catalyse the artillery modernisation and enhance the overall operational readiness of the Indian Army. This versatile artillery gun, with its cross-country mobility, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the firepower of the Indian Army, enabling deeper strike with precision and its lethal firepower will bolster the capability of artillery in all terrains."
The gun being equipped with cutting-edge technology is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy and higher rate of fire and will be able to operate in sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude areas to its full potential, said MoD.
The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry and representatives of L&T in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in South Block, New Delhi.
As per the MoD, this project will generate employment of more than nine lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs.
The project will be a flag-bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in consonance with the 'Make-in-India' initiative.
Indian Army's fighting Arm Artillery is undergoing a major modernisation process with a focus on acquiring indigenously produced weapon systems and ammunition.
The Regiment of Artillery is one of the oldest and is the second largest arm of the Indian Army, after the infantry. Artillery, raised on 28th September 1827, with its missiles, guns, mortars, rocket launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles is also described as an 'Arm of Decision'.
The artillery is in the process of inducting other 155 mm gun systems, including 300 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), 300 Mounted Gun Systems (MGS) and 400 Towed Gun System (TGS). The Army has already inducted 100 155mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T guns for which a USD 720 million contract was signed in 2017.
"The Army aims to standardise its bulk of the guns to 155mm/52 calibre," said Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, DG, artillery while talking to the media earlier. He said 155mm guns will be the standard calibre of all artillery guns by 2042.
Lt Gen Kumar said, "The Army has prepared plans for the next 25 years. We have a plan for 2027, for 2047, and even for 2042."