BJP attempts to weaken constitution, democracy: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in Parliament, claiming that the ruling party is trying to weaken the constitution and democracy.

Speaking to ANI, after the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, the SP chief noted that Babasaheb's Constitution shows the way to take the country forward.

"Parliament session might be concluding today, but issues don't conclude. The insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the attitude of the BJP towards him--opposition demands that he should admit his mistake and apologize... If we have to take the country forward, Babasaheb's Constitution shows the way. BJP attempts to weaken the Constitution and democracy from time to time," Yadav said.

He also slammed the FIR filed against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and termed it a "false case."

"We will have to understand the tactics of the BJP. They first do unconstitutional things and do injustice. When you stand with those who have faced injustice, they slap false cases. This is not happening for the first time. This is BJP's strategy," Yadav said.

SP MP Dimple Yadav also held BJP MPs responsible for the scuffle, injuring two ruling party's parliamentarians, that happened in the parliament premises yesterday.

"Only the BJP MPs are responsible for the standoff we saw yesterday at Makar Dwar. We had never seen such a standoff," she said.

Demanding an apology from BJP MPs, he said, "We want the BJP MPs to apologize because they have insulted Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who is an idol for every citizen of the country..."

"BJP goes ahead with just one side. It never goes ahead with India's Constitution, democracy, and its people. I think the BJP should apologize for tomorrow's face-off because only the BJP government and BJP MPs are responsible for it," she said.

MP Jaya Bachchan also described the parliament scuffle as a man-made incident: "It was a man-made, created incident. They were stopping people from going up the steps. I am witness to it. They were stopping people...How can you be covering the steps? They were pushing and jostling," the Samajwadi Party leader said.