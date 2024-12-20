Ambedkar row: Opposition MPs hold protest against Amit Shah at Vijay Chowk

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk here on Friday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation for allegedly "insulting" BR Ambedkar.

They also carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the FIR filed against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying it "shows their desperation level".

"The entire country is watching, they have slapped several cases on Rahul Gandhi. They bring in new FIRs and lie. This shows their desperation level," she told reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi joined several other INDIA bloc MPs at Vijay Chowk to protest against Shah's remarks as they demanded Shah's apology and resignation over the issue. She was seen carrying a placard which read 'Babasaheb ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan'.