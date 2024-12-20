Nishikant Dubey seeks action against Rahul for sharing Shah's 'edited' speech

NEW DELHI: Accusing Rahul Gandhi of showing "criminally edited" speech of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a breach of privilege notice against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla.

In his communication to Birla, Dubey alleged that Gandhi has exhibited yet another case of "political bankruptcy" by sharing on social media, especially X, the "edited" version of Shah's Rajya Sabha speech with the sole intent of stoking public sentiments and lowering the dignity of Parliament and the country.

The Congress has shared a short clip of Shah's speech during the discussion on the Constitution to accuse him of insulting B R Ambedkar, with the home minister charging the party with distorting his address.

He said the home minister in his speech had raised the objectionable treatment given to Ambedkar by none other than the first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

He alleged that Gandhi cleverly and out-of-context quoted the parliamentary proceedings as well as Shah's speech with the ulterior motive of not only lowering the dignity of Parliament but also defaming him.