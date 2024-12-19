Delhi Police files FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other MPs for assault on Parliament scuffle

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) following a scuffle on Parliament premises on Thursday hours after BJP and Congress members filed cross complaints alleging "assault and attempted murder", sources said.

A senior Delhi Police officer confirmed to TNIE that the FIR was filed under sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Parliament Street Police Station.

According to the BJP, their MPs Pratap Rao Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries during the incident. Meanwhile, Congress claimed that their party president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, aged 80, was pushed to the ground by BJP members, resulting in injuries.

Following the incident, a BJP delegation, including MPs Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj, and Hemang Joshi, submitted a formal complaint at Parliament Street police station.

The complaint, filed by Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, accused Rahul Gandhi of “attempted murder” against BJP MPs.