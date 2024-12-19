Delhi Police files FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other MPs for assault on Parliament scuffle

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) following a scuffle on Parliament premises on Thursday hours after BJP and Congress members filed cross complaints alleging "assault and attempted murder", sources said.
A senior Delhi Police officer confirmed to TNIE that the FIR was filed under sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Parliament Street Police Station.
According to the BJP, their MPs Pratap Rao Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries during the incident. Meanwhile, Congress claimed that their party president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, aged 80, was pushed to the ground by BJP members, resulting in injuries.
Following the incident, a BJP delegation, including MPs Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj, and Hemang Joshi, submitted a formal complaint at Parliament Street police station.
The complaint, filed by Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, accused Rahul Gandhi of “attempted murder” against BJP MPs.
The BJP alleged that NDA MPs were holding a peaceful demonstration near the 'Makar Dwaar' entrance of Parliament when Rahul Gandhi arrived between 10:40 am and 10:45 am.
"During this peaceful demonstration, Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the scene around 10.40 am to 10.45 am. Despite a request from Parliament security to take the designated entry path, Rahul Gandhi with a malicious intent to disrupt the protest and physically harm NDA Members of Parliament ignored the instructions and forcefully barged toward the peaceful demonstrators," read Joshi's complaint.
He stated that Gandhi violated the instructions of the security personnel to take a dedicated path and also instigated other INDIA bloc members to proceed with "force and aggression" toward the NDA MPs.
"Mukesh Rajput sustained a severe injury to the back of his head and Pratap Rao Sarangi suffered a forehead injury, both injuries requiring immediate medical attention," the complaint read.
The BJP's complaint urged the police to file an FIR against Gandhi and other Congress leaders. "Register an FIR against Shri Rahul Gandhi and other involved persons, who can be identified from the media coverage of electronic media & from security cameras installed in the vicinity, under sections 109 attempt to murder, 115 voluntary causing hurt, 117 voluntary causing grievous hurt, 125 act of endangering life or personal safety of others, section 131 use of criminal force, 351 criminal intimidation & 3(5) common intention of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and any other applicable sections," the complaint added.
However, when FIR was registered, the police removed section 109 but added 3 (5) (common intention) in the FIR.
A Congress delegation, including women MPs and senior leaders like Pramod Tiwari, Digvijaya Singh, and Imran Pratapgarhi, had also filed a complaint at the same police station.
The Congress accused BJP MPs of intentionally blocking their protest march and using force against Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Congress complaint alleged that Kharge, despite being 80 years old, was pushed to the ground, resulting in injuries to him, Neeraj Dangi, and other party members. They described the BJP's actions as a deliberate attempt to create chaos and endanger Kharge’s life.
Congress MPs called for immediate registration of an FIR against Bunty Vivek Sahu and other BJP members under relevant BNS sections and demanded strict legal action.