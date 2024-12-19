Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of staging Parliament tussle to 'distract' from Adani row, Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP, addressing the media about the altercation that took place at the Parliament complex on Thursday. He alleged that the chaos was engineered to divert attention from Adani's indictment in the United States and Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

Rahul said that the BJP is creating "a new distraction" to divert the public's attention from legal proceedings against "Narendra Modi's friend Gautam Adani."

"They have started a new distraction. All MPs were going to the Parliament House peacefully. The BJP MPs were standing in front of us on the stairs of the Parliament House... they blocked our way... The main issue they are trying to hide is that there is a case against Narendra Modi's friend Adani in the United States... he has been indicted there, and Modi is selling India to Adani... this is the main issue and the BJP doesn't want a discussion on this," Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference in the national capital.

He also added that the BJP needs to distract attention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, which had sparked a major row between the opposition and the ruling party.

At the press conference, with a copy of the Constitution in front of him, Gandhi accused the BJP of trying to distract from key issues since the start of the Parliament session. He reaffirmed Congress's position, stating that the BJP’s ideology is "anti-constitutional and anti-Ambedkar" and that the ruling party seeks to diminish Ambedkar’s legacy and contributions.