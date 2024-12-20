Symbol of government's desperation: Priyanka slams FIR against Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is a "symbol of government's desperation" and claimed the BJP is indulging in distraction as it knows that the country will not tolerate its "insult" of B R Ambedkar.

The BJP knows that its real feelings about Ambedkar are out in the open and therefore it is afraid of the Opposition which is raising this issue, the Congress general secretary said in an obvious reference to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

"This government is scared. This government is scared of a debate on the Adani issue, they are scared of any debate. They know their real feelings for Ambedkar ji are out in the open and therefore they are afraid of the Opposition because we are raising this issue," she told reporters in Parliament premises after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.

She asserted that national interest is connected with the issue of the insult inflicted on Ambedkar.

"Our Constitution has been provided by Dr Ambedkar, the people of the country and the freedom struggle, and the country will not tolerate his insult," she said.

Asked about the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is a symbol of government's desperation. They have become so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. Rahul ji can never push anyone, I am his sister I know him, he can never do such a thing."