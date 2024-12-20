Gujarat Bar Council member to boycott oath-taking ceremony over Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

AHMEDABAD: Paresh Vaghela, a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat, has announced that he will boycott the upcoming event scheduled for December 30, 2024, in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Shah, who is set to attend the Bar Council of Gujarat’s public ceremony as the chief guest, has drawn the ire of Vaghela, who has made it clear that he will not attend the event unless Shah issues a formal apology.

The Bar Council of Gujarat is organizing a significant Oath-taking ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Science City, Ahmedabad, where over 6,000 newly enrolled advocates will take their oath.

This high-profile event, set to take place on December 30, is aimed at welcoming the newly inducted legal professionals to the state’s legal roll. However, the ceremony has become mired in controversy due to Shah's comments on Dr. Ambedkar, the principal architect of India’s Constitution.

Speaking to the media, Paresh Vaghela expressed his strong disapproval, saying, “If you insult a person under whose leadership the Constitution was framed and refuse to apologize for three days, why should I remain present at an event where you are the chief guest?”

Vaghela’s remarks highlight his deep concern over the perceived disrespect shown to Ambedkar, which he believes cannot go unaddressed.

In response, J J Patel, Chairman of the Bar Council of Gujarat, accused Vaghela of politicizing a non-political event. Patel dismissed Vaghela’s protest as an attempt to turn a solemn occasion into a political issue, according to media reports.

As the debate continues to unfold, all eyes will be on the Bar Council’s December 30 event, which is now clouded by political tensions.