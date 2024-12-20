Productivity of Parliament went down due to disturbances created by Opposition: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the productivity of Parliament's Winter Session had declined due to disruptions by the Opposition and urged them to avoid similar interruptions in the upcoming Budget session.

Addressing a press conference, Kiren Rijiju said, "The productivity of the Parliament went down due to disturbances created by the Opposition. We tried a lot to make the Parliament run. I expect and also request Opposition not to create similar disturbances in the Budget session of Parliament."

Rijiju said in the winter session of the parliament 54.5 per cent of work was done in Lok Sabha while only 40 per cent of work was done in Rajya Sabha.

"In Lok Sabha 54.5 per cent and in Rajya Sabha almost 40 per cent work has been done. We are not satisfied with this because people elected us all and made us members of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We should have worked as much as we could for the country and left no stone unturned in service to the nation. But we have seen such activities in Parliament which have affected the work and also damaged the dignity of the Parliament. Members of the opposition parties have hindered our work progress due to which the productivity rate has reduced considerably," he said.