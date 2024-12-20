SC asks Punjab govt to shift fasting farmer leader Dallewal to makeshift hospital

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Punjab government to shift fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a nearby makeshift hospital at the Khanauri border where his health can be monitored round-the-clock.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the Punjab government Advocate General Gurminder Singh to file an undertaking during the course of the day about shifting the 70-year-old Dallewal to the makeshift hospital setup near the protest site at Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.

Singh informed the bench that on Thursday the farmer leader has cooperated and underwent several tests, including ECG and blood tests. He said that Dallewal's health condition appears to be stable as of now. The bench said it will take up the matter again at around 2.30 pm.

On Thursday, the bench referred to civil rights activist Irom Sharmila continuing her protest for more than a decade under medical supervision and asked the Punjab government to convince Dallewal to undergo a health examination.