Farmer leader Dallewal faints, regains consciousness after ten minutes; Haryana Khaps call for maha panchayat in Hisar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's condition turned critical as he fainted on the twenty-fourth day of his fast unto death. On the other hand, the Khap Panchayats of Haryana have extended their support to the farmers and decided to hold a Maha Panchayat in Hisar on December 29.

The Supreme Court reprimanded the Punjab Government for not running regular medical tests on Dallewal, advising it to persuade the leader to take treatment for a week before resuming protest. Dallewal is currently receiving treatment at the protest site.

Sources close to him said that Dallewal fainted this afternoon. Dallewal stepped out of the temporary hut behind the stage at Khanauri border after taking a bath. Shortly after, he vomited and lost consciousness for about ten minutes. "He was quickly wrapped in a blanket and changed into his clothes. He was taken to an area behind the stage as soon as he regained his senses where doctors examined him and fed him water with a spoon," a close associate of Dallewal said.

Senior doctors from Rajindra Medical College and Hospital, along with officials of Patiala Police officials reached the Khanauri border. Sources added that a team of doctors from a NGO 5 Rivers Heart Association had been regularly monitoring him. A mini hospital has been set-up at the protest site to provide him medical aide.