BSP supremo Mayawati hits out at Amit Shah over comments on Ambedkar

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he should apologise for his statement on B R Ambedkar.

If this does not happen, the BSP will protest across the country on December 24, she said.

In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the author of the original book in the form of the super-humanistic and welfare Constitution for the self-respect and human rights of the Dalits, deprived, and other neglected people of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Shri Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people."