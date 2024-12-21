Kejriwal announces scholarship scheme for Dalit students amid Ambedkar row

In his announcement of the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship scheme, Kejriwal vowed that no Dalit student in Delhi would have to abandon their studies at foreign universities due to a lack of funds. He highlighted that Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, faced a similar struggle during his time at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) when he was forced to pause his studies due to financial constraints. Ambedkar eventually returned to India, arranged funds, and completed his education at LSE.

Kejriwal expressed strong disapproval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, accusing Shah of mocking the Dalit icon. He stated that Shah's comments had hurt not only him but also millions of Ambedkar's followers.

"No one would have imagined that in independent India, someone would mock Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. In response to Amit Shah's disrespectful statement, I am launching the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship," Kejriwal said.

Ahead of the polls, due in February, the AAP supremo has promised Rs 2,100 per month to all adult women and free treatment of senior citizens at government and private hospitals if his party returns to power.