NHRC seeks ATRs from Centre, Maharashtra government on plight of sex workers in Mumbai

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on the issues of human trafficking, prostitution and plight of sex workers in different locations in Mumbai within eight weeks from the Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India, New Delhi, the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra and the DGP, Maharashtra.

Acting on a petition filed by noted human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC sought the deatiled reports from the authorities concerned within eight weeks.

The petitioner, Tripathy, has raised the issue of human trafficking, sexual harassment, torture of minor girls and women in Mumbai Red light areas, due to the alleged failure and negligence of the government of Maharashtra.

Tripathy has submitted that the infamous Kamathipuram is one of the largest red-light areas, where more than 1500 destitute marginalized women inhabited 300-year-old dilapidated buildings. Each room is as small as 20 Square feet hotspot for transmission of diseases like TB, AIDS, HIV, STDs among others.

Citing the plight of the victims in some other red ight areas in Mumbai, Tripathy has requested the Commission to seriously consider the issues raised in the petition.

According to sources, after the action of the NHRC on the petitions of Tripathy, in cases of redlight areas like G B Road, Delhi the Government of Delhi has come up with action plans including a sex worker Policy in the State.

Also, his petitions in the NHRC on similar issues in Sonagachhi, Kolkatta and Bhubaneswar the State governments are actively considering the issues with visible result.

Tripathy also put forth the plight of sex workers during COVID across India and the NHRC also issued certain advisories subsequently.

The petitioner alleged inaction, negligence and failure of the center and State government, the abominable phenomenon continues unabated till date.

The Apex rights panel has alo sought reports from the authorities on social, legal and health points of view and rehabilitate the victims properly.

The NHRC also asked the authorities to submit an action taken report on the compliance of the directions of the Supreme Court laid down in the Budhadev Karmaskar against West Bengal state case.

The NHRC order stated the Authorities to “ensure the needful action, and submit their action taken reports in eight weeks.”