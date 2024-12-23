BJP clears air, says NDA to fight Bihar assembly elections under Nitish, Modi

NEW DELHI: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday said the NDA will contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There should not be any confusion about it. The NDA will seek the people’s mandate again under CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Choudhary told reporters at the party headquarters, responding to speculations regarding the projection of Kumar as the alliance’s leader in the 2025 state polls.

The JD(U) had reaffirmed its stance on Sunday regarding Nitish’s lead role in the upcoming polls.