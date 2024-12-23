'No lapse' on our part during scuffle among MPs in Parliament: CISF

NEW DELHI: The CISF on Monday said there was "no lapse" on its part when asked about the scuffle that took place among MPs in Parliament complex during the recently concluded Winter Session.

It added that it will choose to "keep quiet" when allegations are levelled by lawmakers.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to guard the Parliament House Complex.

"There was no lapse (on part of the force)...by lapse if you mean some weapons were allowed inside, then I can tell you that no weapon was allowed...," CISF Deputy Inspector General (operations) Shrikant Kishore told the press during a conference here.

He said the force will choose to "keep quiet when the honourable members (MPs) make allegations."

The officer was asked about the counter-allegations made by the parliamentarians on who pushed whom.

He added the CISF was not conducting any inquiry into the incident that took place at the 'Makar Dwar' of the Parliament House Complex on December 19.