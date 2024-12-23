Politicians who visited Dallewal exploiting situation, says Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar urged Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his hunger strike, citing concern over the chief's health. Meanwhile, the farmers' unions have called for a candle march across the country on December 24 and Punjab Bandh on December 30.

Monday marks the 28th day of Dallewal's fast-unto-death protest.

Jakhar expressed concern, accusing politicians who had visited Dallewal at the Khanauri border of exploiting the situation for photo opportunities rather than persuading him to end his protest.

"These leaders are not serious about his health. None of them have even raised this issue in Parliament, which is a gross failure of responsibility," he remarked.

He said, "For the past ten days, many leaders have met Dallewal at the Khanauri border and got their pictures clicked. It is distressing to see that no one has asked him (Dallewal) to end his fast, not even the farmer unions and political leaders who claim to represent the interests of the people as his life is in grave danger."

"The purpose for which he was on hunger strike has been served as his demands have been heard, the Supreme Court itself has intervened and said that they are worried about his life of Dallewal. The apex court had said that farmers can directly address their concerns to the court," he added.

He said the parliamentary standing committee had submitted a report on the farmers’ demand for legally guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP). "I appeal to Dallewal that his life is important and he should therefore end his fast," he added.

"I heard that SKM (non-political) is going to hold a candle march on December 24 evening. Why hold a candle march for a person who is alive? I appeal to farmer union leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Sarwan Singh Pandher and all others to sort out their ideological differences and urge Dallewal to end his fast."

Jakhar said, "If Sarwan Singh Pandher and other farmer leaders have no objection, I will be more than willing to appeal to Dallewal by going to Khanauri border. I do not want anyone at the morcha to create a scene if BJP leaders are going there to meet him."