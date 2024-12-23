Three Khalistan Zindabad Force members involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter

PILIBHIT: Three terror suspects allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur were were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in Pilibhit early Monday, with Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav terming it as a major breakthrough against Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force module.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The encounter took place in Puranpur area of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.