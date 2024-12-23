Nation

Two BJP MPs suffered injuries in NDA- INDIA bloc face-off in parliament discharged from Delhi hospital

Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh allegedly suffered head injuries and brought to the hospital from Parliament on December 19.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi who got injured after clashes between India Bloc and NDA MPs, at Parliament complex, in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi who got injured after clashes between India Bloc and NDA MPs, at Parliament complex, in New Delhi.Photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Two BJP MPs who suffered head injuries in a face-off between opposition and NDA members on the Parliament premises were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Monday, authorities said.

Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries on December 19.

"The condition of both the MPs is much better now and they have been discharged," a senior doctor said.

They were kept under observation in the ICU and were shifted to a ward on Saturday. Sarangi has an old heart problem and a stent in his heart, according to doctors.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi who got injured after clashes between India Bloc and NDA MPs, at Parliament complex, in New Delhi.
What happened in Parliament? Who is MP Pratap Sarangi injured after Rahul Gandhi's alleged push?

Nothing significant regarding the injury came up in MRI and CT scans, Dr Shukla MS of RML Hospital had said earlier.

According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in.

"He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched," he had said.

"Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had shot up," Dr Shukla had said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi who got injured after clashes between India Bloc and NDA MPs, at Parliament complex, in New Delhi.
BJP MPs were pushing me, stopping me from going inside Parliament: Rahul Gandhi
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Parliament scuffle

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com