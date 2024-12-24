Condolences pour in for legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Tributes poured in for the veteran filmmaker, with political leaders, parties, members of the film industry, and people from various walks of life hailing Shyam Benegal as a master storyteller who redefined cinema, inspired audiences with his visionary films, and nurtured great actors into stars.
Benegal, the pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, whose iconic films such as Ankur, Mandi, Nishant, and Junoon became milestones of the 1970s and 1980s, died on Monday at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease. He was 90.
Shabana Azmi, a close associate and frequent collaborator of Benegal, shared the funeral details on social media.
The last rites will take place at 3 pm on Tuesday at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium in Mumbai's Dadar neighbourhood.
President Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics.
"A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," she posted on X.
PM Modi said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Benegal, "whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema".
"His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he posted on X.
Bachchan paid homage to the director in an X post.
"We have lost another stalwart of the Film Industry today . Shyam Benegal passes away. " Prayers and condolences (sic)" he wrote.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a photo of Benegal with her stepmother Azmi and Smita Patil, the actors of his acclaimed film "Nishant", at its Cannes Film Festival premiere in 1976.
"The OG Mr Benegal. Cannes 1976 with his film Nishant. With him were the two leading ladies he had introduced to the screen, Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi. RIP Sir. Thank You For The New Wave. Thank You For The Films," Akhtar wrote on Instagram.
Actor Shreyas Talpade called Benegal an "institution" in himself.
The duo worked together in the 2008 comedy drama "Welcome To Sajjanpur".
"Dear Shyam sir. I consider myself blessed that I had the privilege of working with you. Every day on the sets of Welcome to Sajjanpur felt like attending a mesmerising masterclass.
The Shreyas who started the film and the Shreyas who walked off the sets after the shoot were different individuals--all thanks to you," Talpade wrote.
Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday hailed legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal as the most humane storyteller, who brought real India to the screen.
In a post on 'X' Kamal Haasan said "India has lost the most humane storyteller of our time, and I've lost a guru. Through his lens, Shyam Benegal brought real India to the screen, making us love the ordinary while tackling profound social subjects. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who cherished his art."
Actor Manoj Bajpayee said Shyam Benegal passing is heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. He said Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations.
"It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti,' he posted on X.
Akshay Kumar said he is "pained" after learning about Benegal's death.
"One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti," he said.
Telugu superstar and politician Chiranjeevi also paid tributes to Benegal.
"Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab's masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir!!" he wrote.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condoled the death of the filmmaker.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Benegal was a visionary filmmaker who brought India's stories to life with depth and sensitivity. "His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide."