Condolences pour in for legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Tributes poured in for the veteran filmmaker, with political leaders, parties, members of the film industry, and people from various walks of life hailing Shyam Benegal as a master storyteller who redefined cinema, inspired audiences with his visionary films, and nurtured great actors into stars.

Benegal, the pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, whose iconic films such as Ankur, Mandi, Nishant, and Junoon became milestones of the 1970s and 1980s, died on Monday at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

Shabana Azmi, a close associate and frequent collaborator of Benegal, shared the funeral details on social media.

The last rites will take place at 3 pm on Tuesday at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium in Mumbai's Dadar neighbourhood.