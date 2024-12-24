Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the Congress and other political parties, including the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of engaging in divisive politics and adopting an immoral and unconstitutional approach.

He alleged that the Congress had consistently been anti-Ambedkar. Referring to past instances in an interaction with the media, CM Yogi claimed that the Congress had a history of depriving Dalits of their rights.

“Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was opposed to Dr BR Ambedkar’s inclusion in the Constituent Assembly,” he claimed.

Yogi accused the Congress of working against Dr BR Ambedkar time and again. He stated that the Congress actively worked to defeat Dr Ambedkar in elections and did not want him to enter Lok Sabha.

“The Congress never allowed a memorial for Dr Ambedkar after his demise,” added the UP CM.

He also highlighted that when Dr Ambedkar resigned from the then government, he accused Congress and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru of giving priority to Muslims over underprivileged classes and Dalits. He pointed out that despite Dr Ambedkar’s immense contributions to India’s freedom movement, Constitution-making, and post-independence progress, he was not made a member of any parliamentary committee.

He accused the then central government, led by Nehru, of ignoring the capabilities of Dr Ambedkar by not giving him portfolios like finance and industry.