Jaipur gas tanker crash: Death toll mounts to 15

Eleven persons had died on the day of the incident.
Firefighters douse the fire at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.
JAIPUR: The death toll in the gas tanker crash on the Ajmer highway climbed to 15 on Tuesday, with two more persons succumbing to their injuries, hospital authorities said.

"Two patients undergoing treatment died in the morning. Three were discharged yesterday. At present, 18 patients are under treatment and five of them are critical," Dr Sushil Bhati, Superintendent of the SMS Hospital, said.

He said one or two persons would be discharged later in the day as their condition has improved.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno.

