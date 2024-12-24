Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre to give up stubbornness, talk to farmers protesting

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged the Centre to give up its "stubbornness" and hold talks with farmers who are protesting at the state's border over various issues, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Farmer leader from Punjab Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers' demands.

As his fast entered the 27th day on Sunday, doctors termed his health condition "critical".