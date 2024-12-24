Seven more arrested in Sambhal violence case

SAMBHAL: Seven men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence that left four people dead, police said.

So far 47 people have been arrested in the case and 91 people identified, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra told reporters here.

Those arrested on Tuesday were identified as Shoaib, Sujauddin, Rahat, Mohd Azam, Azharuddin, Javed and Mustafa, police said.

Teams have been set up to arrest other accused involved in the incident.