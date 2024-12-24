UP police say two accused in Lucknow IOB bank heist killed in encounters

LUCKNOW: A day after three members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force, allegedly involved in the grenade attack on a police establishment in Gurdaspur, were killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police, two criminals allegedly involved in the robbery at the Indian Overseas Bank's Chinhat branch in Lucknow were killed in separate encounters with the Lucknow and Ghazipur police, officials said on Tuesday.

While Sobind Kumar, 26, was killed in an encounter with the Lucknow police near Kisan Path, Sunny Dayal, 28, was gunned down by the Ghazipur police and SWAT surveillance team in a separate encounter, they said.