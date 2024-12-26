SGPC condemns Kerala school for imitating Sahibzadas, demands action

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised strong objections after students of a school in Kerala dressed as Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh during a function.
The SGPC stated that physically imitating the Sahibzadas is considered highly objectionable to the Sikh community and is strictly prohibited as per Sikh tenets and principles.
The SGPC has urged the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) headquarters to direct Payyanur School in Kerala to remove the objectionable images from the public domain. It emphasised that such acts hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and violate Sikh principles.
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned the portrayal of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, under the Central Government's Veer Bal Diwas programme at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Payyanur, Kerala.
He said, “The imitation of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, when the Sikh community is observing their martyrdom days, is highly objectionable and against Sikh principles. The sentiments of the Sikh community have been hurt by the administration of Payyanur Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kerala by getting the children to imitate the younger Sahibzadas and posting the photos on social media.”
He further stated that although Payyanur Kendriya Vidyalaya has removed the objectionable photos from its social media platforms following SGPC’s objection, the Central Government must take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening at the national level.
Dhami also called upon the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Central Board of Secondary Education of the Government of India to instruct schools, colleges, and educational institutions to hold events in accordance with Sikh principles and history.
He urged them to ensure that no activities violate Sikh principles while observing the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas at the national level.
Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami remarked that the name ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, given by the Union Government to the martyrdom day of the younger Sahibzadas, has not been accepted by Akal Takht Sahib, the SGPC, and other prominent Sikh institutions.
He said, “The Central Government should approve the name ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ recommended by the SGPC and issue a revised gazette notification in this regard. According to Sikh principles, the Sahibzadas achieved unparalleled martyrdom with bravery at a young age. Therefore, the Sikh community respects them with the term Baba, and the government should also move forward with this spirit.”