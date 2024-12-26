SGPC condemns Kerala school for imitating Sahibzadas, demands action

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised strong objections after students of a school in Kerala dressed as Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh during a function.

The SGPC stated that physically imitating the Sahibzadas is considered highly objectionable to the Sikh community and is strictly prohibited as per Sikh tenets and principles.

The SGPC has urged the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) headquarters to direct Payyanur School in Kerala to remove the objectionable images from the public domain. It emphasised that such acts hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and violate Sikh principles.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned the portrayal of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, under the Central Government's Veer Bal Diwas programme at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Payyanur, Kerala.

He said, “The imitation of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, when the Sikh community is observing their martyrdom days, is highly objectionable and against Sikh principles. The sentiments of the Sikh community have been hurt by the administration of Payyanur Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kerala by getting the children to imitate the younger Sahibzadas and posting the photos on social media.”